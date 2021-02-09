Israel worried senior military officials may be detained under ICC probe

After the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s ruling that it has jurisdiction in the occupied Palestinian territories, Israel is worried about the possible detention of its senior military officials, local newspaper Haaretz reported yesterday.

The newspaper said that hundreds of senior Israeli security officials were expected to be called in for briefings following the ruling by the ICC, fearing they might be arrested abroad.

Haaretz reported in July 2020 that Israel had prepared a confidential list of decision-makers and senior military and security officials who might be arrested abroad if the ICC authorises an investigation.

It said that the list was kept highly secret out of fear for those names within it.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials have said that several states, who are members of the ICC, have agreed to warn Israel of any plan to arrest Israelis. It also reported that the listed people could be asked not to travel abroad in order not to put them at threat of arrest.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry is preparing to provide full legal protection for any Israeli who is subject to investigation or prosecution.

