Israel appoints army general to lead battle against ICC

Israel appointed a major general to lead its legal team should the International Criminal Court (ICC) launch a formal investigation into Israel war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, Anadolu reported.

The news wire quoted Israel Hayom newspaper saying that the army had appointed Major General Itai Veru "to coordinate all aspects of the legal battle against the International Criminal Court (ICC)".

"General Veru is the head of a team that includes an expert in international law," it said.

General Veru currently serves as the commander of the military colleges.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Sunday that it will protect "all its soldiers and officers, both regulars and reservists."

"The Israeli army is fully prepared to provide support and assistance to its soldiers and commanders, as needed," it added.

On Friday, the ICC said its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war, potentially clearing the way for its chief prosecutor to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions.

