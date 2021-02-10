Algeria ready to support new Libya authority

Algeria has expressed on Wednesday its support for Libya's new executive authority, to ensure security and stability in the country.

This came during a phone conversation between Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum and Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, according to a tweet published by the Algerian official

Boukadoum announced: "I had the pleasure of having a phone conversation with my brother Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, the elected prime minister of the State of Libya, during which I assured him of our readiness to cooperate and work together to achieve security and stability in this brotherly country."

He added: "I also stressed Algeria's unwavering solidarity with the neighbouring Libyan people, and our rejection of any interference with the country's internal affairs."

On Saturday, the Algerian Foreign Ministry in a statement welcomed the progress made by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), as well as the establishment of the temporary executive authority in the country.

The statement expressed Algeria's: "Hope that this positive step will contribute to ending division and uniting the Libyan people, ahead of the elections scheduled for the end of this year."

On Friday, the LPDF in Geneva elected one of four lists to manage the country temporarily, pending the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on 24 December.

The winning list included Mohamed Al-Menfi as chairman of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, two Presidential Council members, and Dbeibeh as prime minister.

Dbeibeh has 21 days (since last Friday) to present his cabinet to the House of Representatives to win the parliament's trust. If it is deemed impossible to proceed as such, then the new government will be presented to the LPDF.

Libya has been witnessing an armed conflict for years, as the militia of General Khalifa Haftar contests the internationally-recognised government over legitimacy and leadership, leading to many fatalities and injuries among civilians, as well as large-scale material damage.