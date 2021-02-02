Geneva: Libyans start to choose members of executive authority

The first session of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) started in Geneva on Monday to consider the list of candidates for membership of the Presidential Council in the North African country. Details were provided by LPDF member Mohamed Al-Rayeed, who spoke to Anadolu at the start of the first round of talks in the presence of the UN Acting Envoy Stephanie Williams.

The UN has approved 21 candidates for the presidency of the Libyan cabinet and 24 candidates for Presidential Council membership.

"The voting on the candidates will take place after presenting the candidates' programmes," explained Al-Rayeed. "There will be one candidate for each of the three regions, on condition that the candidate obtains 70 per cent of the votes of his region's representatives. If this is not achieved, then the process will resort to a system of lists."

The Tripoli region is represented by 37 members in the LPDF Forum, one of whom recently died, while 24 members represent the Cyrenaica region and 14 members represent the Fezzan region.

Williams apparently held an online meeting with a number of Libyan citizens and activists on Sunday to gather together as many questions as possible that Libyan citizens want to ask the candidates for the Presidential Council.

READ: Libyans begin Switzerland process for interim premier