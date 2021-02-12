Sudan authorities arrest Bashir's deputy and others

The Sudanese security forces on Thursday carried out a campaign of arrests against former leaders of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir's regime.

The Sudanese authorities arrested former Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdalrahman, who also served as the political secretary of the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP).

The arrest of Abdalrahman comes as part of a campaign launched by the authorities against those responsible for inciting protesters to take the streets in a number of states.

Sudan's Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption and Funds Recovery Committee issued a decision to arrest all employees of the dissolved NCP active in all states of the country, according to local media.

In a statement, the committee directed the heads of its branches to: "Initiate criminal procedures with the help of the Public Prosecution in accordance with the law dismantling the 30 June, 1989 regime and eliminating empowerment for the year 2019 (amended in 2020) and the anti-terrorism and money laundering law of 2014 and the criminal law of 1991 (amended in 2020)."

The committee accused the dissolved party members of inciting acts of rioting, burning, looting and terrorising unarmed citizens.

The waves of violence and looting have escalated in North Darfur, West Darfur, North Kordofan and East Darfur states, leading to the destruction of public facilities and looting of shops and markets over the past days.

The army leadership ousted Al-Bashir on 11 April, 2019, under the weight of popular protests that broke out in late 2018.