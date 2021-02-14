Afghanistan: Fire estimated to cause $50m in losses

A massive fire engulfing most of Afghanistan's Islam Qala dry port with Iran is estimated to inflict financial losses worth at least $50 million, officials confirmed on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Jailani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Anadolu Agency that the fire at the Islam Qala Port was finally contained by the Herat fire brigade in cooperation with the Iranian fire brigade.

He said damage assessment and investigations into the reason behind the fire were underway.

Speaking to media representatives at the site of the fire, Governor Syed Abdul Waheed Qitali said last night no lives have been lost, but a number of individuals sustained fire burns, and are under treatment. He thanked the Iranian fire brigade for helping with efforts to control the blaze.

READ: Iran and Afghanistan sign water deal after decades-old dispute

Meanwhile, Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, has estimated that at least 500 oil tankers have been completely burnt, while the financial losses inflicted by the fire could be around $50 million.

The massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon with visuals circulating on social media showing towering flames engulfing a large area in one of the busiest dry ports of land-locked Afghanistan.

Afghanistan relies on imported petroleum products from Iran and the Central Asian states that are usually brought to the country from the Islam Qala Port.