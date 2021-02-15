Somalia, UN seek over $1bn for humanitarian assistance

Mogadishu and the UN on Monday sought $1.09 billion to assist Somalis in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021, reports Anadolu Agency.

The federal government of Somalia and UN's Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs launched the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.

The plan aims to assist 4 million people out of the 5.9 million in need assistance including IDPs, host communities, refugees and returnees, to access life-saving assistance, basic services and livelihoods support.

Adam Abdelmoula, the UN representative in Somalia, said the funding is needed to counter the "triple threat" of climate shocks, locusts and COVID-19.

