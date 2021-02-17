Algeria: 'Israel, Morocco waged cyber war against us'

Algerian Minister of Communication and government spokesman, Ammar Belhimer, said a "cyber war led by Israel and Morocco" was being waged against his country.

In an interview with the Algerian Echourouk newspaper published on Monday, Belhimer explained what he described as "facts about a cyber war, and what Tel Aviv is waging in terms of military research and development of offensive software and its civilian applications in cyberspace, which are sold to countries that want to spy on their citizens, and to states that are engaged in conflicts, mainly Morocco."

The minister emphasised that Algeria is working hard to counter this attack, he said, especially by producing high quality national content on media websites and scientific platforms, and securing cyber space to consecrate the state's sovereignty over the field of digitisation.

He stressed the need to advance the necessary mechanisms to protect privacy, by enacting the most severe penalties, regardless of the motives and social status of the offenders.

