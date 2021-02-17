Israel arrests Hamas officials in occupied West Bank

Portuguese / Spanish / English

February 17, 2021 at 10:15 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Image of Adnan Asfour, member of Hamas. with his family at their home in the West Bank city of Nablus before being arrested again by in Israeli forces on 16 July 2012 [Nedal Eshtayah/Apaimages]
Adnan Asfour, member of Hamas. with his family at their home in the West Bank city of Nablus on 16 July 2012 [Nedal Eshtayah/Apaimages]
As the Palestinians get ready for elections later this year, the Israeli occupation forces have arrested several Hamas officials in the occupied West Bank, Arabs48.com reported on Tuesday. Sheikh Adnan Asfour and Hassan Mansour MP were among those arrested on Monday night in Nablus.

Altogether, 12 Palestinians were arrested by the Israelis across the occupied West Bank. Individuals were attacked by the Israeli forces and their homes were ransacked, causing a lot of damage to furniture and household items.

In Jenin, meanwhile, the Israelis also arrested Hamas officials Sheikh Khaled Al-Hajj and Sheikh Abdul Baset Al-Hajj. As happened elsewhere, their homes were ransacked and they were beaten by the Israeli forces.

It is believed that the detention campaign is an effort by Israel to deter and undermine Hamas participation in the upcoming elections.

