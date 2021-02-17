Israel arrests Hamas officials in occupied West Bank

As the Palestinians get ready for elections later this year, the Israeli occupation forces have arrested several Hamas officials in the occupied West Bank, Arabs48.com reported on Tuesday. Sheikh Adnan Asfour and Hassan Mansour MP were among those arrested on Monday night in Nablus.

Altogether, 12 Palestinians were arrested by the Israelis across the occupied West Bank. Individuals were attacked by the Israeli forces and their homes were ransacked, causing a lot of damage to furniture and household items.

In Jenin, meanwhile, the Israelis also arrested Hamas officials Sheikh Khaled Al-Hajj and Sheikh Abdul Baset Al-Hajj. As happened elsewhere, their homes were ransacked and they were beaten by the Israeli forces.

It is believed that the detention campaign is an effort by Israel to deter and undermine Hamas participation in the upcoming elections.

