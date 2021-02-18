Blanket of snow covers the West Bank, as Gaza hit by rough seas

A cold spell hit the Palestinian territories last night leaving a blanket of snow on parts of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The extreme weather is set to continue for a few days and will bring with it heavy rains and freezing temperatures.

The besieged Gaza Strip experienced rough seas as a result of the heavy winds, forcing fisherman to stay on shore. Roofs were blown off houses in some areas as a result of winds which reached 40-80 kilometres an hour, forcing the civil defence teams to intervene and protect local residents.

Schools have been closed yesterday and today and will reopen after the weekend, While government institutions have also been shuttered.

Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Extreme weather hits Gaza is on 18 February 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

VIDEO: Blanket of snow covers Istanbul