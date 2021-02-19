Israel opens floodgates near Gaza, destroys Palestinian crops

Israeli occupation forces today opened floodgates near the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip for the second day, flooding hundreds of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land.

Local sources said that the water devastated vast tracts of land in the eastern Gaza City while dozens of other cultivated lands were flooded near Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The farmers incurred heavy losses as a result of the floods.

Israel regularly opens the floodgates on the Gaza fence in winter flooding Palestinian property.

