Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Somali military kills over 50 Al-Shabaab members

February 21, 2021 at 10:17 am | Published in: Africa, News, Somalia
A Somali soldier holds a machine gun in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 13 June 2018 [MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images]
A Somali soldier holds a machine gun in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 13 June 2018 [MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images]
 February 21, 2021 at 10:17 am

The Somali National Army (SNA) claimed that it killed more than 50 Al-Shabaab members, including two senior commanders, in an operation in the lower Shabelle region, Anadolu Agency reports.

The military operation against the Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terror group took place in Mushaani, Daniga, and Majabta, according to Somali military radio.

Military officials in the region who spoke to Anadolu Agency confirmed the operation.

Army Chief of Staff Odawa Yusuf Rageh told military radio Friday that the terrorist killed included Moalim Bukhari, the group's intelligence chief in lower Shabelle and Sheikh Hasan Ganeey, the commander in the region.

He said Al-Shabaab training camps in villages were also destroyed.

At least 20 Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed Thursday in a military operation in the region.

READ: Bomb blast kills at least 2 in Somali capital

Categories
AfricaNewsSomalia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments