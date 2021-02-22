Iran FM: Ending IAEA snap inspections does not violate nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country's decision to put an end to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s snap inspection of the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities from tomorrow does not violate the 2015 nuclear deal.

"All our steps are reversible…The move on Feb. 23 is not abandoning the deal," Zarif said in an interview with Iran's Press TV, adding that the United States must take the first step to revive the deal by rejoining it and lifting all sanctions imposed on Iran

"The United States must return to the deal and lift all sanctions … The United States is addicted to imposing sanctions but they should know that Iran will not yield to pressure," Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister criticised the administration of the US President Joe Biden, saying it follows the same policy of "maximum pressure" pursued by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Last year, the Iranian parliament passed a law obligating the government to limit IAEA inspections to declared nuclear sites only and revoke its short-notice access to any location seen as relevant for information-gathering if other parties did not fully comply with the deal.

The decision came after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-impose sanctions previously lifted under the agreement.

