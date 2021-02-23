Egypt targeting opposition members of parliament, rights group says

An Egyptian human rights organisation issued a new report on the government's targeting of opposition members of parliament, calling on President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to stop pursuing parliamentarians and to open the public sphere to opponents.

The report, issued by the Parallel Egyptian Forum, documented ten cases where parliamentarians who are opposed to the government were subjected to various violations or expelled from parliament.

Some of the ten parliamentarians are members of political parties and others are independent, according to the report, which relied on the limited information available on the parliamentarians in question and the suppression they were subjected to.

They include Mohamed Abdel Alim Daoud, from the Wafd Party, and former Members of Parliament Anwar Sadat of the Reform and Development Party and Haitham Hariri of the Socialist Popular Alliance Party.

The report called on the Egyptian government to abide by the "legal framework of political and parliamentary life, and constitutional reform," and called on parliamentarians to file complaints to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

