Israel demolishes home of chief guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque

A view of the site as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) A view of the site as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) A view of the site as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) A view of the site as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on 22 February 2021. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] A view of the site as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) A view of the site as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) Mother of Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque is seen as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) Mother of Fadi Ali Oleyyan, the head of the security department at the Al-Aqsa Mosque is seen as the Israeli-run Jerusalem Municipality team along with Israeli police and bulldozers demolishing the two-story apartment building owned by Fadi Ali Oleyyan, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency ) Chief guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque Fadi Aliyan watches as Israeli occupation forces demolish his family home on 22 February 2021, near the al-Issawiya neighborhood claiming that it was unlicensed, in East Jerusalem on February 22, 2021. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation bulldozers yesterday demolished the house of chief guard of Al-Aqsa Mosque Fadi Aliyan in the village of Al-Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem, news agencies reported.

The Aliyan family said that the Israeli occupation had notified them of its intention to demolish their home at the end of February.

The family said that it had lost a legal battle to stop the demolition, adding that an Israeli court refused their lawyer's petition one week ago.

According to the family, the house was built about ten years ago. The Israeli occupation authorities imposed high fines on the family before issuing a demolition order against it under the pretext that it was an "unlicensed construction".

The two-story house, which is made up of four apartments, accommodates 17 people – most of them women and children.

A restrictive planning regime applied by Israeli authorities makes it almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain building permits in occupied East Jerusalem, impeding the development of adequate housing, infrastructure and livelihoods.

READ: Just 3% of Palestinian building permits in Area C are approved by Israel