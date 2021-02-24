Sudan renews complaint against Egypt over Halayeb

Sudan has renewed its complaint to the UN Security Council against Egypt over the disputed Halayeb and Shalateen triangle between the two countries.

The Sudanese news agency quoted an anonymous source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying yesterday that "Sudan has renewed its complaint against Egypt over Halayeb and Shalateen at the UN Security Council on 4 January."

The source explained that the renewal of the complaint is a routine procedure that aims at preserving the country's right and keep it on the agenda of the UN Security Council, because if the complaint is not renewed every three consecutive years, it is automatically removed from the Council's agenda.

He stressed Sudan's willingness to renew the complaint in order to preserve its rights, as Khartoum submitted its first complaint against Cairo in 1958.

Last August, head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that his country's army "will not retreat" until the Sudanese flag is raised in the triangle.

The disputed triangle overlooks the Red Sea coast on the Egyptian-Sudanese border, with an area of approximately 20,500 square kilometres, and comprises three regions: Halayeb, Shalateen and Abu Ramad.

Despite the disputes between the two countries over the triangle since Sudan's independence in 1956, it was open to trade and passengers from both countries without restrictions until 1995, when the Egyptian army entered and tightened its control over the area.

