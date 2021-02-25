Hamas criticises PA's 'monopoly' of Palestine decisions

Hamas yesterday criticised the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s "monopoly" over Palestinian decisions, spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

Taking to Twitter, Qassem wrote: "It is a shame that the PA and Fatah officials in Ramallah are selling the delusion to the Palestinian people that they are running a state."

Adding that the PA has failed to achieve any of the national aspiration of the Palestinian people.

"Rather, it entrenched political and geographical division and is seeking a compromise with the Israeli occupation," Qassem continued.

Palestinians everywhere have the right to know how the PA handles major national matters, he continued.

"This unilateral behaviour reaffirms the importance of holding elections with all stages to choose institutions that actually serve our Palestinian people's higher interests on the basis of national partnership."

The statement came after the PA's announcement that it had signed a deal with an Egyptian firm to invest in gas fields off Gaza's shores. The terms of the deal were kept secret.

Member of Hamas' Political Bureau Mousa Abu-Marzouk stressed that people of Gaza and Palestinians should know the details of the deal, but PA Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh replied: "Deals are struck between states, not factions."

