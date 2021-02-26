Israel arrests 11 Palestinians, including a police officer

The Israeli army yesterday arrested 11 Palestinians, including a police officer, after raiding their homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and ransacking them.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its soldiers had arrested a number of Palestinians in the West Bank and referred them for investigation for "participating in popular resistance actions" against Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers.

Israeli media outlets reported that one of the detainees was a Palestinian police officer from the town of Usarin, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli Radio said General Major Raslan Adili was arrested after saying he would use his weapon against a settlers' vehicle.

The Israeli army arrested Yusef Al-Natour from Tulkarm, Muhammad Abu Zahir from the village of Abu Shkheidem, northwest of Ramallah, and Mahdi Bushnaq from the village of Rummana, west of Jenin.

Israeli occupation forces also arrested Yazan Al-Kurdi from Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, and Hashem Al-Sharif and Muayyad Banat from the Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

In the occupied city of Jerusalem, Israeli forces arrested Saif Muzhir, Muhammad Yusef Al-Shu'ani and Muhammad Murad Al-Shu'ani, after raiding their homes in the Qalandia refugee camp, as well as Anwar Sami Ubaid from the town of Issawiya.

