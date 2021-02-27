Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel blocks Palestine worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinians perform prayer in front of Damascus Gate as Israeli security forces stop Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on 25 September 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 February 27, 2021 at 11:19 am

Israeli occupation forces on Friday placed military barricades at the entrances of the Old City, obstructing Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque, Safa Press Agency reported.

According to a Safa Press Agency reporter, the Israeli forces prevented Palestinians from Israel and the occupied West Bank from entering the Old City.

The Israeli occupation forces stopped the Palestinian worshippers and inspected their ID cards, allowing very few to enter into the Old City and reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, Israeli occupation settlers, protected by the Israeli occupation forces, have started to enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque from all of its gates, unlike previously when they entered mainly through Al-Magharbeh Gate.

