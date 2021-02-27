Israel blocks Palestine worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces on Friday placed military barricades at the entrances of the Old City, obstructing Palestinian worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque, Safa Press Agency reported.

According to a Safa Press Agency reporter, the Israeli forces prevented Palestinians from Israel and the occupied West Bank from entering the Old City.

The Israeli occupation forces stopped the Palestinian worshippers and inspected their ID cards, allowing very few to enter into the Old City and reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, Israeli occupation settlers, protected by the Israeli occupation forces, have started to enter into Al-Aqsa Mosque from all of its gates, unlike previously when they entered mainly through Al-Magharbeh Gate.

