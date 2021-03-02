Portuguese / Spanish / English

Khashoggi fiancée: Saudi crown prince should be punished

March 2, 2021 at 10:34 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, US
The fiancee of murdered Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz (4th L), Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (3rd L), Nobel Peace Prize Winner Tawakkol Karman (2nd L) and Publisher and chief executive officer of The Washington Post Fred Ryan (not seen) attend the opening ceremony of Jamal Khashoggi's monument with his name, birth and death date in front of the Saudi consulate on the first anniversary of his murder, in Istanbul, Turkey on 2 October 2019. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman - Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman should be punished "without delay", the fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said yesterday.

Speaking after a US intelligence report found that the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia had played a role in the murder of the Washington Post columnist in 2018, Hatice Cengiz said: "It is essential that the crown prince… should be punished without delay."

"If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity."

Khashoggi was critical of Saudi policies under Bin Salman. He was killed and dismembered by a hit squad in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom's security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince's authorization," the US report said.

The US imposed sanctions on a number of people involved in the murder, but not on the crown prince.

