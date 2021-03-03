UN 'disappointed' by outcome of Yemen funding event

The United Nations is "disappointed" at the outcomes of the high-level donor event for Yemen after it failed to raise at least half of the funds needed for the humanitarian response in the country for 2021.

Earlier, the UN said it needs $3.85 billion to meet the needs of those in need in Yemen, however, only $1.7 billion was pledged during Monday's event.

"I am disappointed at the outcome of the conference. Cutting aid is a death sentence. The best that can be said about today is that it represents a down payment," the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, said on Twitter shortly after the conference.

"More money for the aid operation in Yemen is the fastest, most efficient way to prevent a famine. It will also help create the conditions for lasting peace," he added.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, also described the outcome of the event as "disappointing".

The UN chief said in a statement after the conference that the $1.7 billion was less than what the UN received for the humanitarian response plan in 2020 and a billion dollars less than the pledges in 2019.

"Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live.…. I thank those who did pledge generously, and I ask others to consider again what they can do to help stave off the worst famine the world has seen in decades," he said.

"The United Nations will continue to stand in solidarity with the starving people of Yemen," he added.

