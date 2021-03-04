Israel to produce covid vaccines with Austria, Denmark

Israel, Austria and Denmark are set to work together to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria and Denmark, as members of the First Mover Group founded by Kurz, would work with Israel on vaccine production against mutations of the coronavirus and jointly research treatment options.

Experts believe Austria will have to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, equivalent to more than six million people annually, in coming years, Kurz said.

Kurz is due to travel to Israel this week with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to see Israel's rapid vaccine roll-out up close.

He said he would inspect pharmaceutical companies with domestic production including Pfizer, Novartis, Polymun and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as speak to leading scientists and physicians.

