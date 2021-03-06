Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey hands over military barracks to Somalia

March 6, 2021 at 12:29 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, News, Somalia, Turkey
Somalian soldiers are seen ahead of trainings held by Turkish Armed Forces at Turkish Military Training Centre in Mogadishu, Somalia on January 15, 2018 [Volkan Furuncu / Anadolu Agency]
Somalian soldiers are seen ahead of trainings held by Turkish Armed Forces at the Turkish Military Training Centre in Mogadishu, Somalia on 15 January 2018 [Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency]
 March 6, 2021 at 12:29 pm

Turkey handed over military barracks to Somalia today, according to an official statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

"As part of restructuring the Somali Armed Forces, the Northern Barracks – 1st Stage Facilities built by Turkey in Mogadishu were handed over to the [Somali] authorities," Turkey's National Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Relations between Turkey and the Horn of Africa nation are historically strong, and picked up pace after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit in 2011, making him the only non-African leader to visit Somalia in 20 years.

Besides military cooperation, the two countries also partner on health, education, and other initiatives.

Turkey has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure, and has provided Somalis with scholarships to study in Turkey.

READ: Turkey concerned by unrest in Somalia as election delayed

Categories
AfricaEurope & RussiaNewsSomaliaTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments