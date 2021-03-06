UN yet to receive proof that Sheikha Latifa is alive

The United Nations (UN) confirmed on Friday that it has not yet received any evidence from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government that Sheikha Latifa is alive.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) had requested evidence that the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, is still alive. However, in response to a question about whether proof of this has been presented, UN Spokesperson Robert Colville told reporters: "Not yet, no."

Last February, the BBC published a video of Sheikha Latifa in which she said that she was being held "hostage".

The princess indicated in the video filmed in a bathroom – the only place where she can lock the door – noting that the door to her room has no key so that she cannot close it.

Sheikha Latifa goes on to say that she was taken hostage in a villa and that the place has turned into a prison with closed windows that cannot be opened, with five police officers outside and two policewomen inside the house, adding that she cannot even go out for fresh air.

In the video, the princess stated that she fears for her life and does not know her fate, as the situation worsens daily.

The UK has demanded proof that Sheikha Latifa is still alive. When UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was asked on Sky TV whether he supports the need for the UAE to provide evidence that the princess is alive, he responded: "In light of what we have seen, I think people want, on a human level, to see that she is alive and well. Of course, I think this is a natural instinct and we certainly welcome that."

Raab told the BBC that the video is "deeply concerning", noting that the UN is following up on the matter.