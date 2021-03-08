Jordan conducts 2nd government reshuffle

Jordan's King Abdullah II yesterday approved a new cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh.

Anadolu Agency reported that that reshuffle was carried out by a royal decree, adding it had included "10 ministries".

According to the decree, Al-Khasawneh fired seven ministers and appointed five others.

This is the second shake-up Al-Khasawneh has carried out since his cabinet formation on 12 October 2020. Al-Khasawneh's cabinet is the nineteenth since the Jordanian monarch assumed his powers in 1999.

Earlier this month, Jordan's King Abdullah II accepted the resignation of the interior and justice ministers for violating coronavirus measures.

This came after Al-Khasawneh asked Interior Minister Samir Al-Mobaideen and Justice Minister Bassam Al-Talhouni to resign for violating preventive measures to combat the pandemic.

Local media said the two ministers had attended a ceremony where the number of attendees exceeded the maximum number allowed under covid restrictions.

