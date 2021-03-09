Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel starts to vaccinate Palestinian workers with Israeli work permits

Paramedics vaccinate elderly people nursing home in Tel Aviv on 13 January 2021 [Nir Keidar/Anadolu Agency]
Israel officially launched on Monday a campaign to vaccinate Palestinians who hold permits for working in Israel or in Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank.

Israel's emergency medical service, the Megan David Adom (MDM), said in a statement that its personnel was administering shots of the Moderna vaccine on locations at Israeli checkpoints and in industrial areas in the West Bank.

Last Thursday, 700 Palestinian workers were vaccinated as part of a pilot program described by the MDM as a success.

