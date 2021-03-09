Kuwait leads Gulf countries in political rights and freedoms

The State of Kuwait has topped the list of Gulf countries in terms of political rights and freedoms, a new report by the US-based Freedom House has revealed.

The State of Kuwait is followed in terms of civil liberties and political rights by Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Freedom House noted that Kuwait has made notable achievements in terms of civil liberties over the past year.

According to the report, Kuwait ranked 143 globally in terms of freedoms. It took an overall score of 36 out of 100, making it a "partly free" country.

Individual freedoms, which range from the right to vote, freedom of expression and equality before the law, can, said the report, be affected by governmental or non-governmental actors.

