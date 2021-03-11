Ethiopia ready to probe rights violations in Tigray

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Sudan, Petal Amero, announced on Tuesday that his country is ready to form a committee to investigate human rights violations committed in the Tigray region, Anadolu has reported. Amero told a press conference in Khartoum that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) is responsible for such violations.

"Most of the leaders of the TPLF have been killed or captured, and those fleeing are being pursued," he explained. "The Ethiopian government is rebuilding the Tigray region and providing humanitarian aid to about four million people from the region."

On 4 November last year, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a crackdown on the TPLF, which was in open rebellion against the federal government in Addis Ababa.

Last Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stressed the urgent need for an objective, independent assessment of the facts on the ground in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

"Deeply distressing reports of sexual and gender-based violence, extrajudicial killings, widespread destruction and looting of public and private property by all parties continue to be shared with us, as well as reports of continued fighting in central Tigray in particular," said Bachelet. "Credible information also continues to emerge about serious violations of international human rights law and humanitarian law by all parties to the conflict in Tigray in November last year."

The commissioner stressed the need for prompt, impartial and transparent investigations to hold accountable those who are responsible. "Without this, I fear violations will continue to be committed with impunity, and the situation will remain volatile for a long time to come."

