Qatar makes first shipment of oil to UAE since 2017

Qatar exported its first shipment of oil to a neighboring country in the Arab Gulf since Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain imposed an economic embargo in 2017, Bloomberg reports.

According to the news site, tanker tracking data appears to show Qatar, a small oil producer, shipped some 700,000 barrels of oil to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early March.

Qatar exports around 500,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate, a tiny amount compared to the country's exports, OPEC says.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in the Saudi city of Al Ula to restore diplomatic, trade, and travel ties with Qatar, which were cut in 2017 after the Gulf states accused their neighbour of "supporting terrorism", charges Doha vehemently denies.

