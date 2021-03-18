Kuwait sentences officers to jail over security leaks

Kuwait's Appeals Court sentenced two officers to seven years in prison with hard labour in the case on leaks from the country's State Security Agency.

The case dates back to 2018 when leaked videos revealed that State Security officers spied on the social media accounts of citizens and parliamentarians.

The court also ordered that the two officers be suspended from their posts, while acquitting eight other defendants.

Following revelations of the leaks, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry suspended the officers involved and set up a committee to investigate the incident before the case was referred to public prosecutors.

