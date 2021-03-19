US: Virginia governor hopeful backs BDS

The candidate for Virginia Governor Lee Carter on Tuesday said he backs Palestinian calls to boycott the Israeli occupation.

During a virtual session for the Virginia People's Debates series, Carter was asked whether he would approve of issuing a directive against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. "No, I will never do that. I'm a supporter of the BDS movement. I believe that the human rights abuses that are being inflicted upon the Palestinian people are among the worst currently ongoing in the world," he said.

Thank you @carterforva … this is how a politician shows solidarity with Palestinians and our just struggle! Great job by @ZeinaHutchison as moderator of this Virginia Gubernatorial Debate. #virginia#Palestine#FreePalestine#BDSpic.twitter.com/0lEKHKlFei — Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) March 19, 2021

Criticising the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB), he said it is "dedicated to increasing its trade deficit with a foreign country . . . that has a military occupation over a captive population like the Israeli government does with the Palestinian people."

Adding: "I don't think we should have an agency like that for any country."

The 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election will be held on 2 November and includes 13 declared candidates: seven Republicans, five Democrats and one independent. Carter co-chaired the Democratic presidential campaign in Virginia of Senator Bernie Sanders.

