EgyptAir considering running flights to Tel Aviv

The Egyptian flag carrier, EgyptAir, is considering running flights to Tel Aviv in Israel, Reuters reported, citing the airline's CEO Roshdi Zakaria.

A new joint venture will be launched in Ghana within two months with four Boeing 737 aircrafts. It will probably be labeled Air Ghana, he added during the 2021 Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

EgyptAir is also having talks with Sudanese Airlines regarding another joint venture with the aim of expanding operations in Africa, Zakaria said.

He noted that his company has not laid off employees or cut salaries since the pandemic, stressing the carrier needs government assistance to pay off loans and plane rental fees.

Zakaria pointed out that EgyptAir received five billion Egyptian pounds ($0.32 billion) and it is expected to ask for another 5-7 billion Egyptian pounds ($0.32-0.44 billion) this year.

