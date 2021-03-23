Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: '4 elections in 2 years harm public trust'

March 23, 2021 at 8:09 pm | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, News
BNEI BRAK, ISRAEL - MARCH 23: An Orthodox Jewish woman casts his vote as Israelis head to the polls on March 23, 2021 in Bnei Brak, Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is poised to win the most seats, but will likely need to form a coalition with other parties to form a government. In this election, the fourth in a two-year period, Yair Lapid has emerged as the principal opposition candidate. One potential outcome of today's vote is that neither Lapid nor Netanyahu can form a government, leading to yet another election. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
An Orthodox Jewish woman casts his vote as Israelis head to the polls on March 23, 2021 [Amir Levy/Getty Images]
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Tuesday four rounds of elections in two years adversely affect the people's trust in the Israeli democratic process, Anadolu Agency reported.

"I'm voting for the last time as president, but also as a concerned citizen," Rivlin said after casting his vote in Israel's parliamentary elections.

Rivlin ends his term as Israel's president this year, and Israeli lawmakers will elect another president for a seven-year non-renewable term.

Rivlin urged the public to vote, saying: "There is no other way."

Early on Tuesday, ballot stations opened across Israel for the parliamentary elections and will remain open till 10 p.m. local time (2000GMT).

The Israeli elections authority said 6,578,084 Israelis are currently eligible to vote.

Amid disagreements among the country's parties and blocs, the Israelis have cast their votes in four consecutive elections in the last two years. The fifth round of elections is also predicted if the deadlock in forming a government remains.

