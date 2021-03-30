Palestinians stand in solidarity with detained ex-Hamas leader Khodari [Middle East Monitor] Palestinians stand in solidarity with detained ex-Hamas leader Khodari [Middle East Monitor] Palestinians stand in solidarity with detained ex-Hamas leader Khodari [Middle East Monitor]

The family of Palestinian Mohammad Al-Khodari who is being held in Saudi Arabia came together in Gaza to show solidarity with the detainee and his son who have been in jail for two years.

Letters had been submitted to the Saudi monarch, they said, calling for Al-Khodari and his son Hadi to be released but no response has been provided.

They added that 81-year-old Al-Khodari suffers from prostate cancer and is in need of urgent medical care which has not been provided to him in detention. The family has also called on human rights groups to pressure authorities in Riyadh to release him due to his age and medical condition.

In April 2019 Saudi security forces arrested Al-Khodari and Hani, 48 a lecturer at Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah, and placed them under investigation as a result of their relationship with Palestinian movement Hamas.

READ: Al-Khodari's health severely deteriorating, says Amnesty International

Al-Khodari, who has been living in the kingdom for nearly 30 years, worked as Hamas' representative in the kingdom in the full knowledge of Saudi authorities and with the approval of the late King Fahad. He has not worked as the movement's representative for 11 years

Saudi investigators accuse Al-Khodari's son, Hani, of transferring money from Saudi Arabia to Turkey. He has, however, proven that the money was destined to enable a property purchase there.

On 8 March 2020, the two men were charged with "joining a terrorist group" as part of a collective trial of 68 individuals accused of belonging to the Hamas movement. Al-Khodari was accused of holding several leadership positions within Hamas.