Syrian man murders teen employee for showing up late to work

A Syrian store owner in the northern governorate of Aleppo has killed his 15-year-old employee for showing up late to work, the Syrian ministry of interior revealed.

The Syrian ministry said in a statement on its official Facebook page, that the boy had been transferred to the local hospital's intensive care unit with intracranial hemorrhage and skull fractures which the store owner claimed to had been caused by falling from a high area in the store.

According to the ministry statement, during investigations, the store owner confessed to beating the juvenile with a hard plastic tube on his head several times because of constantly not showing up to work on time.

The statement said the perpetrator will be referred to the judiciary.

