Turkey coast guard rescues 13 asylum seekers

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 13 asylum seekers stranded on a rubber boat off the country's southwestern coast on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Coast Guard Command, the group of asylum seekers asked for help when their boat drifted as its engine broke down off the coast of Marmaris district in Mugla province.

Later, the asylum seekers were transferred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. Turkey hosts nearly four million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

