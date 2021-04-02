Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt has "strategic" stock of medicine for 3 years

April 2, 2021 at 2:32 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Shanghai on 5 November 2018 [ALY SONG/AFP/Getty Images]
Egypt currently has a strategic stock of medical supplies and drugs that is sufficient for three years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, announced yesterday.

Madbouly pointed out that the authorities were seeking to manufacture all the necessary medical supplies for dealing with the coronavirus "locally."

"Egypt is currently one of the countries with the lowest infections globally," he added.

So far, a total of 202,843 people have contracted the virus in Egypt, 12,041of whom have died, and 155,016 others have recovered.

