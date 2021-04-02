Egypt has "strategic" stock of medicine for 3 years

Egypt currently has a strategic stock of medical supplies and drugs that is sufficient for three years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, announced yesterday.

Madbouly pointed out that the authorities were seeking to manufacture all the necessary medical supplies for dealing with the coronavirus "locally."

"Egypt is currently one of the countries with the lowest infections globally," he added.

So far, a total of 202,843 people have contracted the virus in Egypt, 12,041of whom have died, and 155,016 others have recovered.

READ: Woman poses as doctor and steals baby from hospital in Cairo