Turkey buys 9 Quran copies at London auction

Turkey bought nine Quran manuscripts at Sotheby's auction house in London, Demiroren News Agency (DHA) reports.

The Istanbul Municipality of Turkey joined an auction in London to purchase the nine Quran copies and manuscripts, but no information was given about the purchase price, but the sale included a rare 16th-century portrait of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman I, who was the longest-reigning Ottoman sultan who served between 1520 and 1566.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu shared the purchase on his social media account: "We bought 9 priceless Qurans and manuscripts at today's auction. The 700-year-old Quran pages including 5 surahs, 1100-year-old ones including the Surah Al-Ma'idah -the fifth chapter of the Quran- and 1200-year-old ones including Surah Az-Zukhruf- the 43rd chapter of the Quran- along with Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi's "Masnavi" and Rumi's eldest son Baha al-Din Muhammad-i Walad's "Ibtida-nama" ("The Book of the Beginning") now belongs to Istanbul."

Dünyanın en özel Tasavvuf Müzesi'ni İstanbul'da kuruyoruz. Dünyanın çeşitli yerlerinde bulunan bu toprakların inanç dünyasına ait eserler bu müzede buluşacak. İngiltere'deki müzayededen Hz. Mevlana'nın Mesnevisi ve tarihi Kur'an-ı Kerim elyazmalarını İstanbul'a kazandırdık. pic.twitter.com/trWivcvjg7 — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) April 1, 2021

