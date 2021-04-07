Settler kills 73-year-old Palestinian woman

An elderly Palestinian woman died this morning after she succumbed to injuries she sustained when an Israeli settler rammed his car into her on a road in southern Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, a settler driving at high speed ran over 73-year-old Shafiqa Mohamed Abu Aqeel leaving her with serious injuries.

اسـتشهاد المسنة شفيقة محمد سليمان أبو عقيل (73 عاماً) إثر دهسها من قبل مستوطن على مدخل بلدة السموع الغربي جنوب الخليل صباح اليوم الأربعاء. pic.twitter.com/X8RC3YX6PF — khaldoun bedir (@KhaldounBedir) April 7, 2021

The victim was rushed to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba where she was pronounced dead.

This is the latest in a series of increasing attacks on Palestinians by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, 94 violent attacks took place against Palestinian civilians between 21 December 2020 and 13 March 2021 – an unprecedented figure.

