Renaissance Dam: Houthis propose mediation for Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt

A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia, on December 26, 2019 [EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images]
Senior leader of the Houthis in Yemen Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi on Friday proposed a five-term initiative to mend the rift between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt regarding the Renaissance Dam crisis, Rai Al- Youm reported.

Al-Houthi posted on Twitter: "We are ready to bring views closer to each other among Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt based on these principles: preserving neighbourhood rights, not detracting from the legitimate demands of each other, accepting solutions close to the demands of each party, using waters of the Nile in a way does not harm the others and stopping the media war."

Ethiopia started building its dam for electricity generation and development in 2011, without pre-coordination with Sudan and Egypt.

Sudan is afraid that the river's flow could become irregular and negatively affecting the dam's ability to generate electricity, while Egypt is concerned about losing its share of the river's water.

