Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

April 11, 2021 at 3:32 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iraq, Middle East, News
A banner from the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company of Puurs, visible from the highway, lets motorists know that the company is hiring staff on 10 November 2020 in Puurs, Belgium. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced positive early results on its Covid-19 vaccine trial and has proven to be 90% effective in preventing infection of the virus. Pfizer, in partnership with Germany company BioNtech, plans to supply 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021. [Jean-Christophe Guillaume/Getty Images]
A banner from the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company of Puurs, visible from the highway, lets motorists know that the company is hiring staff on 10 November 2020 in Puurs, Belgium [Jean-Christophe Guillaume/Getty Images]
 April 11, 2021 at 3:32 pm

Iraq said on Sunday it has received the first batch of the German-American Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Iraq received 50,000 doses out of three million it has ordered from the company," Health Ministry spokesperson Seif el-Badr said in a statement.

Baghdad has signed deals to purchase 16 million doses from the British AstraZeneca vaccine, two million of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and another two million of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Iraq has so far confirmed 918,155 virus infections, including 14,678 deaths.

READ: Palestine to receive 125,000 coronavirus jabs

Categories
CoronavirusIraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments