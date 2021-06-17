UAE resumes flights to Syria

Direct flights between Syria's Damascus and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s cities of Dubai and Sharjah will resume on 20 June, the Syrian Ministry of Transport announced yesterday.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the national airline, Syrian Air, will operate three flights to Sharjah and four to Dubai every week.

In December 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus after seven years of closure following the 2011 uprising in Syria.

Arab media recently quoted official sources as saying that the UAE had been funding the Russian intervention in Syria which supported President Bashar Al-Assad and kept him in power.

