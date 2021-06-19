Algeria: Sonelgaz to supply Libya with electricity

The Algerian nationalÂ companyÂ forÂ electricity and gas, Sonelgaz, announced that it would start supplying Libya with its electricity needs through the Tunisian network.

Sonelgaz affirmed Algeria's intention to back Libya in its new economic launch as a source of constructive support to the Libyans in the upcoming path of development.

The company explained that the CEO of Sonelgaz, Chaher Boulakhras, visited the Libyan capital on Thursday, accompanied by a delegation of senior employees and a team of technicians from various company branches.

Boulakhras pointed out that the visit aimed to: "Discuss ways to supply Libya with electricity this summer."

The Algerian delegation met with ChairmanÂ of theÂ boardÂ ofÂ directorsÂ of theÂ General Electricity CompanyÂ ofÂ LibyaÂ (GECOL)Â Wiam Al–Abdali at the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy headquarters in Libya.

Read: Algeria, Italy unite to market gas production

During the meeting, Boulakhras announced that Sonelgaz would start supplying Libya with 180 to 200 megawatts of electricity through the Tunisian network.

The statement quoted the Sonelgaz CEO explaining: "The installation of a direct electricity line between Algeria and Libya is a historic decision."

Al-Abdali praised the speedy response of the Algerian side, represented by Sonelgaz, to Libya's request to cover its electricity needs during the summer of 2021, stressing his country's keenness to invest in its partnership with Algeria.