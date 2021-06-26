EU does not provide assistance to PA security services

The European Union (EU) has confirmed on Friday that it does not provide any support to the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security services, a statement issued by the EU revealed.

"The EU does not provide any financial or technical assistance to the Palestinian Security Forces other than technical assistance to the Palestinian Civil Police," the statement, which was posted on the EU's Facebook page, read.

This came following the murder by the PA's security services of the Palestinian activist in Hebron Nizar Banat and his family's accusation of the EU funding the PA.

"Our funding pays salaries for nurses, doctors and teachers, and contributes to the financial support of the poorest Palestinian families in the West Bank and Gaza," the statement added.

"We also finance major infrastructure projects, support civil society and the business sector, notably micro and small enterprises, implement projects to preserve the Palestinian identity of Area C and East Jerusalem, and remain the major partner of UNRWA," the statement explained.

It also confirmed that it: "Has the most robust monitoring mechanism in place to ensure that every Euro is actually spent as intended."

Last month, Banat disclosed that the PA security services had opened fire at this house, broken windows and scared his family members.

Banat called for the EU to stop funding PA security services, which has caused controversy among Palestinians regarding the EU's financial support for the PA.