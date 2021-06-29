Coronavirus Delta variant detected for first time in Iran

Iran reported on Tuesday that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, was detected in more than 10 people, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Unfortunately, more than 10 cases of Delta variant were detected in Mashhad yesterday evening," Mehdi Kelyan, deputy rector of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, told the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

He said tests were sent to Tehran for examination. "We are sure that the cases in question are Delta variants, but the final confirmation should be made by Tehran," said Kelyan.

There are concerns that the Delta variant, described as "worrying" by the World Health Organization, may soon become the dominant type globally because of its high contagiousness.

The Delta Plus variant was formed because of a mutation of the Delta strain, or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first found in India and is believed to be the reason for the deadly second wave in that country.

Health officials in India have warned that it may trigger a third wave of the virus.