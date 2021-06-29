Palestinians call for Israel to release hunger strikers

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in sit-in protests on Tuesday in front of the International Red Cross offices in the occupied West Bank. Protesters called for the immediate release of four Palestinian hunger strikers in Israeli jails, Anadolu has reported.

Placards called for the international and regional organisations for prisoners' affairs to put pressure on Israel to release the prisoners. The latter was named as Al-Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, 28, who has been on hunger strike for 56 consecutive days in protest at his administrative detention with neither charge nor trial; Sheikh Jamal Al-Taweel, 59, who has been on hunger strike for 27 consecutive days protesting against the retention of the administrative detention of his daughter, journalist Bushra Al-Taweel, again with neither charge nor trial; Munif Abu Atwan has been on hunger strike for six days in solidarity with his nephew Al-Ghadanfar; and Mohammad Abu Fannouna, 55, from Hebron, who has been on hunger strike for five days in protest against his administrative detention, again with neither charge nor trial.f

According to the Head of the Prisoners' Commission, Qadri Abu Baker, Al-Ghadanfar Abu Atwan is in a critical state due to the length of his hunger strike.

According to rights groups, there are 4,400 Palestinians being held in Israeli jails, including 39 women and 155 children. Five hundred are held under the British Mandate-era administrative detention regulations. Aside from being held with neither charge nor trial, each detention order can be renewed indefinitely.

