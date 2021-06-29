Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkish lawmaker: Egypt should 'reverse death sentences' on Muslim Brotherhood members

June 29, 2021 at 5:29 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 11: Ali Kemal Aydn (L), Turkish ambassador in Germany, Peter Kuespert (behind Aydin), president of the constitutional court of Bavaria, and Mustafa Yeneroglu (R), member of the Turkish parliament, talk to each other outside the Oberlandesgericht courthouse on the day judges are to announce their verdict in the marathon NSU neo-Nazi murder trial on July 11, 2018 in Munich, Germany. Main defendant Beate Zschaepe and four co-defendants are charged in their roles in supporting neo-Nazis Uwe Boenhardt and Uwe Mundlos, who embarked on a murder spree of nine immigrants and one policewoman between 2000 and 2007. The case is among the most embarrassing and scandalous in modern German police history, as investigators failed to connect the murders within a neo-Nazi context until both men died following a botched bank robbery in 2011. The trial is into its sixth year and has consumed over 430 trial days. (Photo by Andreas Gebert/Getty Images)
Ali Kemal Aydn (L), Turkish ambassador in Germany, Peter Kuespert (behind Aydin), president of the constitutional court of Bavaria, and Mustafa Yeneroglu (R), member of the Turkish parliament, talk to each other outside the Oberlandesgericht courthouse on July 11, 2018 in Munich, Germany [Andreas Gebert/Getty Images]
 June 29, 2021 at 5:29 pm

A longtime Turkish lawmaker on Tuesday appealed to Egypt to reverse the death sentences handed down to Muslim Brotherhood members, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The implementation of these death sentences will deal a major blow to Egypt's damaged reputation in the international arena," Mustafa Yeneroglu, an Istanbul deputy of the Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party, told reporters.

"It will deal another huge blow to social peace. It will cause irreversible and irreparable wounds in the public conscience. This wrong decision must be reversed as soon as possible."

Yeneroglu added that Muslim Brotherhood leaders and members were convicted in show trials.

Turkey and Egypt should open a new chapter in bilateral relations, he urged.

READ: Egypt delegation to travel to Turkey for follow up talks

Turkey should work against the death sentences along with the Council of Europe, European Union, and UN, he said.

On June 14, Egypt's highest civilian court upheld the death sentences of 12 Muslim Brotherhood members, including senior leaders Mohamed al-Beltagy, Safwat Hegazy, Abdel-Rahman el-Bar, Osama Yassin (former Egyptian minister), and Ahmed Aref.

In August 2013, the army and police dispersed protests in Cairo by supporters of President Mohamed Morsi, who was deposed that July and in 2019 collapsed in a courtroom and died.

According to Egypt's official National Council for Human Rights, 632 people were killed, including eight police officers, when security forces violently dispersed the pro-Morsi protests in Rabaa al-Adawiya and Giza's al-Nahda squares.

International human rights groups, however, say the number of deaths was much larger.

Egypt backs Greece against attempt to breach its sovereignty, insists president

Categories
AfricaEgyptEurope & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments