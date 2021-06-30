Erdan: US President Biden 'has a true love for Israel'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has said that the US President Joe Biden "has a true love for Israel," Israeli TV Channel 7 reported today.

"I think that the spirit of friendship that I feel from the current US administration is incomparable," Erdan was reported by the Israeli TV saying.

"President Biden has a true love for Israel," he said, stressing that this will not push Israel "to ignore the differences" with Biden's administration, referring to the different Israeli and American views regarding a nuclear deal with Iran.

"We believe that his administration is mistaken in its desire to return to the old agreement with Iran," he continued, "but we should not create a crisis and damage the ongoing good relations with the United States due to this mistake."

Two days ago, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid highlighted the differences during his meeting with the US Defence Secretary Antony Blinken.

"Israel has some serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal that is being put together in Vienna," Lapid said, pointing out that his country's reservations were known by the US.

In response, Blinken said: "We have the same objective. Sometimes we differ on the tactics, and we, I think, are very clear and direct to each other when that's the case and that's exactly how it's supposed to be."