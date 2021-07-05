Tunisia's Ennahda calls for forming government to confront crises

The Shura Council of the Tunisian Ennahda movement today called for the formation of a "government capable of confronting the country's current crises."

"Forming a strong political government in the coming phase is vital to deal with the country's most pressing issues," the movement's press office said in a statement. Its remarks came a day after the Shura Council's 50th session, which was held virtually.

The statement added that it was "necessary to mull over the controversial issues away from animosity and tension, and within the framework of respect for national symbols and state institutions." It stressed that the completion of a Constitutional Court was "vital for resolving political and legal problems."

Ennahda has a majority in government.

Tunisia has been hit by a political crisis since January when Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi dismissed five ministers, known to be close to the president, and assigned other officials to the vacant posts in the interim period.

President Kais Saied accused Mechichi of "violating the provisions of the constitution", and refused to allow the new officials to swear their oath ahead of taking up their posts.

Later, Saied also refused to seal a bill on the formation of the Constitutional Court, although it was approved by Parliament on two consecutive occasions.

Ennahda leader and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi said Saied does not have the power to refuse appointments after a vote of confidence was granted to them in Parliament, adding that his role is "symbolic".