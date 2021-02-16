Tunisia PM dismisses five ministers

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has dismissed five ministers, including those for justice, industry and agriculture and appointed new officials in their place.

Minister of Justice Mohamed Bouseta, Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Salwa Saghir, Minister of Youth, Sports and Professional Integration Kamal Daguich, Minister of State Property and Real Estate Affairs Laila Jafal, and Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fishing Akissa Al-Bahri, have all been dismissed.

Mechichi appointed Hasna Ben Solaiman to the justice ministry, Mohamed Bousaid to that of industry, Ahmed Azoum to real estate affairs, Mohamed Al-Fadhel Karim to the Ministry of Agriculture and Siham Al-Ayadi as minister of youth, sports and professional integration.

This comes as part of a ministerial reshuffle and after President Kais Saied refused to allow some new ministers to swear the oath of office before him claiming they were involved in cases of suspected corruption.

